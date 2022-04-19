Tokyo shares rebound on bargain-hunting

Tokyo stocks ended higher on Tuesday on bargain-hunting after shares dipped following modest falls on Wall Street

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.69 percent, or 185.38 points, at 26,985.09, while the broader Topix index gained 0.83 percent, or 15.62 points, to 1,895.70.

The Dollar stood at 127.84 yen, having earlier risen past 128 yen, compared with 126.96 Yen overnight in New York. The yen's fall during Tokyo trading helped lift exporter shares.

"Although US shares dropped following Easter, the Nikkei average started by regaining its ground, opening above the 27,000 mark in a rebound after recent losses," Okasan Online Securities said.

The index however faced selling pressure during the day, as investors waited for opportune moments to buy further.

"Still, the Nikkei moved stably into positive territory in the afternoon session, with the yen trending low and the dollar surging at a level unseen since May 2002," Okasan said.

Toyota rose 1.02 percent to 2,177 yen. Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, surged 2.29 percent to 55,420 yen. Advantest, which produces test kits for semiconductors, gained 3.01 percent to 8,550 yen.

Energy developer Inpex jumped 3.80 percent to 1,668 yen. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 0.43 percent to 755.3 yen.

Sony Group rose 1.26 percent to 11,280 yen, and SoftBank Group slipped 1.88 percent to 5,547 yen. Fast Retailing, which operates Uniqlo, gave up 1.72 percent to 62,900.