Tokyo shares rebound on bargain hunting despite US, virus concerns

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rebounded to end higher Wednesday on bargain hunting even as investors fretted over a new coronavirus strain, worrying US data and uncertainty over Brexit talks.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.33 percent, or 88.40 points, to 26,524.79, while the broader Topix index added 0.23 percent, or 4.09 points, to close at 1,765.21.

