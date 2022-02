Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, rebounding from losses in previous sessions and following gains on Wall Street despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 1.95 percent or 505.68 points to 26,476.50, while the broader Topix index added 1.00 percent or 18.66 points to 1,876.24.

