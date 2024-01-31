Tokyo Shares Rebound To Close Higher
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision, hoping for guidance on its plans for interest rates.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.61 percent, or 220.85 points, to 36,286.71, while the broader Topix index rose 0.96 percent, or 24.17 points, to 2,551.10.
The market began sharply lower after major US tech firms plunged overnight, IwaiCosmo Securities said.
"However, investors remained eager to pick up bargains, especially main, large-cap shares," the brokerage said.
Investors were also waiting for clues on future US interest rate movements from the Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day.
The Fed is almost certain to keep its key lending rate steady for a fourth straight meeting, as it presses its fight to bring inflation down to its long-run goal of two percent.
The Dollar stood at 147.82 yen, against 147.59 Yen in New York on Tuesday.
Among major shares, Sony Group rose 1.48 percent to 14,695 yen. Toyota firmed 1.37 percent to 3,000 yen.
SoftBank Group fell 0.84 percent to 6,460 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 0.81 percent to 39,740 yen and Nintendo rose 0.47 percent to 8,310 yen.
Semiconductor shares sagged.
Tokyo Electron fell 0.43 percent to 27,865 yen while Advantest lost 0.46 percent to 5,823 yen.
