Tokyo shares rise on US-China talks, cheaper yen

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday, supported by a cheaper Yen, the planned resumption of the US-China trade talks and solid US economic data.

The headline Nikkei 225 index added 0.54 percent or 113.63 points to 21,199.57, while the broader Topix index rose 0.17 percent or 2.64 points to 1,537.10.