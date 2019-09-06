UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Shares Rise On US-China Talks, Cheaper Yen

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:11 PM

Tokyo shares rise on US-China talks, cheaper yen

Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday, supported by a cheaper yen, the planned resumption of the US-China trade talks and solid US economic data

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday, supported by a cheaper Yen, the planned resumption of the US-China trade talks and solid US economic data.

The headline Nikkei 225 index added 0.54 percent or 113.63 points to 21,199.57, while the broader Topix index rose 0.17 percent or 2.64 points to 1,537.10.

