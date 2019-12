Tokyo shares sag on fading hopes for US-China deal

(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by diminished hopes for an imminent US-China trade deal and a stronger Yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.05 percent, or 244.58 points, to 23,135.23 while the broader Topix index lost 0.20 percent, or 3.46 points, at 1,703.27.