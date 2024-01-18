Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Slightly Higher As Fujitsu Claws Back

Tokyo shares slightly higher as Fujitsu claws back

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks traded slightly higher on Thursday thanks to a cheaper Yen despite overnight falls on Wall Street, with IT services firm Fujistu clawing back losses tied to Britain's Post Office scandal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index opened lower but quickly rose into positive territory, adding 0.18 percent, or 64.34 points, to 35,542.09 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.16 percent, or 3.93 points, to 2,500.31.

The Dollar stood at 148.18, nearly flat from 148.19 yen in New York but higher than Wednesday's 147.27 yen in Tokyo.

"Although US shares fell overnight, the Tokyo market seems well supported as the yen drifts lower around 148 to the dollar," brokerage house Monex said.

Among major shares, Fujitsu rebounded 0.39 percent to 19,535 after falling 4.07 percent on Wednesday.

The IT services firm continues to face severe criticism over software glitches that resulted in false theft and fraud accusations against British postmasters. Many of them served prison terms. Some killed themselves, according to their family members.

Exporters firmed as the yen drifted lower. Toyota jumped 2.36 percent to 2,924 yen. Nintendo rose 0.49 percent to 7,979 yen.

Japan Airlines rose 0.43 percent to 2,795 after it announced on Wednesday the appointment of its first woman president.

Sony Group lost 0.35 percent to 14,365 yen. SoftBank Group fell 0.57 percent to 6,489 yen.

