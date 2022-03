(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks slumped Tuesday as surging oil prices and the Russia-Ukraine crisis continued to drag down global markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.71 percent, or 430.46 points, to 24,790.95, while the broader Topix index gave up 1.90 percent, or 34.17 points, to 1,759.86.