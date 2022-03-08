UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Slump As Oil Surges On Ukraine Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2022 | 12:23 PM

Tokyo shares slump as oil surges on Ukraine crisis

Tokyo stocks slumped Tuesday as surging oil prices and the Russia-Ukraine crisis continued to drag down global markets

Tokyo, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks slumped Tuesday as surging oil prices and the Russia-Ukraine crisis continued to drag down global markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.71 percent, or 430.46 points, to 24,790.95, while the broader Topix index gave up 1.90 percent, or 34.17 points, to 1,759.86.

The Dollar fetched 115.52 yen, up from 115.27 Yen in New York Monday.

The Tokyo market opened in negative territory, tracking falls on Wall Street, although bargain-hunters temporarily lifted the Nikkei above water by mid-morning.

But Russia's intensifying assault on Ukraine continued to weigh on the market, with many investors already jittery about taking risks as they braced for possible further losses on Wall Street later in the day.

"Particularly in the afternoon session, investors increased their wariness about rising oil prices, and the Nikkei again extended its losses," Okasan Online Securities said.

"Near the closing bell, the index was hovering near the intra-day low," the brokerage added.

All sectors of the Tokyo market faced selling pressure but energy-related issues were among the hardest hit, as were steel, maritime shipping and finance related stocks.

Energy firm INPEC gave up 6.09 percent to 1,341 yen. Nippon Steel fell 6.54 percent to 1,972.5 yen.

SoftBank Group plunged 4.95 percent to 4,474 yen and construction equipment maker Komatsu fell 3.67 percent to 2,545.5 yen.

Toyota accelerated its losses in the afternoon, ending down 1.84 percent to 1,811 yen. Rival automaker Nissan gave up 5.51 percent to 438.8 yen.

Nintendo surrendered earlier gains and fell 1.42 percent to 56,410 yen, but Sony managed to stay above water and ended up 0.36 percent at 11,150 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Water Dollar Russia Oil Tokyo New York Stocks Market From Nissan

Recent Stories

Women's Cricket World Cup scores: PAK v AUS

Women's Cricket World Cup scores: PAK v AUS

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Top Smartphone Enthusiasts Loved the Al ..

Pakistan's Top Smartphone Enthusiasts Loved the All New vivo V23 5G 

16 minutes ago
 International Women's Day is being observed today

International Women's Day is being observed today

29 minutes ago
 Assistant Trade Reprsentative Joins Roundtable Wit ..

Assistant Trade Reprsentative Joins Roundtable With U.S. And Pakistani Business ..

29 minutes ago
 5th Int'l PATS Competition commences at NCTC

5th Int'l PATS Competition commences at NCTC

9 minutes ago
 Police arrests man involved in killing of four peo ..

Police arrests man involved in killing of four people at G-6

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>