Tokyo shares soar on US-China trade detente Tokyo shares soar on US-China trade detente 01 July 2019

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares soared Monday after the United States and China agreed a ceasefire in their trade war that has damaged the global economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 2.13 percent or 454.05 points to 21,729.97, while the broader Topix index ended up 2.17 percent or 33.71 points at 1,584.85.