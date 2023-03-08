Tokyo shares stable despite Powell rate hike comment

Tokyo shares reversed early losses Wednesday morning, stabilising swiftly despite US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell hinting at fresh rate hikes to fight inflation

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ):Tokyo shares reversed early losses Wednesday morning, stabilising swiftly despite US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell hinting at fresh rate hikes to fight inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index opened in the red but quickly emerged above water, trending up 0.16 percent or 45.13 points, to 28,354.29, while the broader Topix index rose 0.15 percent, or 3.13 points, to 2,048.11.

The dollar stood at 137.48 yen, compared with 137.13 yen seen in New York.

A stronger dollar often helps lift Japanese exporters.

The market was dominated by the news that Powell told US lawmakers the central bank "would be prepared to increase the pace of the rate hikes" if warranted after a run of strong economic data.

His comment triggered selloffs on major markets Tuesday, with the Dow ending down 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq 1.3 percent.

But the Nikkei index has shown resilience, even as investors monitor the possibility of short-term overheating.

"A key for today is whether the Nikkei average can slow the decline and show steadiness," brokerage house Monex said.

Global investors are also turning their focus back to US indicators, such as non-farm payroll data due Friday.

"On days like (Tuesday in New York), it may also help to remind oneself that the Fed -- like all of us, perhaps -- is data-dependent," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

"So while on any given day, Fed members may say something, what they do down the road is likely more dependent on what the data dictates than what they were saying." Shortly before the opening bell, the finance ministry said Japan's current account deficit in January was 1.98 trillion yen ($14.4 billion).

Japan's exports grew 3.4 percent while the value of imports surged 22.3 percent due largely to the rising cost of energy for resource-poor Japan, the ministry said.

Among major shares, Nissan dropped 3.09 percent to 548.2 after rating agency S&P downgraded the company by a notch to BB+. The risk evaluator said that "a strong recovery in Nissan Motor's profitability and global auto sales are unlikely." Advantest, which produces semiconductor tests, shed early morning losses and rose 1.52 percent to 11,340 yen. Tokyo Electron also reversed earlier losses and trended 0.10 percent higher at 48,160 yen.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing rose 0.59 percent to 29,130 yen.

Nintendo was off 0.25 percent to 5,164 yen as it also trimmed losses. The same was also true for Toyota, which was down 0.13 percent to 1,912 yen.

Mizuho Financial Group zigzagged between the positive and negative regions and was down 0.14 percent to 2,190.5 in morning trade.