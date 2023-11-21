Tokyo shares trade lower

Tokyo stocks were lower in early trade Tuesday as a higher yen weighed on the market, with investors awaiting the latest clues on the US Federal Reserve's interest rate plans

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks were lower in early trade Tuesday as a higher yen weighed on the market, with investors awaiting the latest clues on the US Federal Reserve's interest rate plans.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.15 percent, or 51.05 points, at 33,336.98 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.32 percent, or 7.54 points, to 2,365.06.

"The Japanese market is expected to start in a narrow range as positive and negative factors are mixed -- with gains in the US market and a higher yen against the dollar," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

A higher yen is generally bad for Japanese exporters as it deflates their repatriated profits while making Japanese goods less price-competitive in foreign markets.

The dollar fetched 148.25 yen in early Asian trade, down from 148.31 yen in New York and 149.15 yen in Tokyo late Monday.

Investors are also looking ahead to minutes of the Fed's most recent policy meeting due later this week, and some economic releases including the US existing home sales for October, due later in the day, said National Australia Bank senior analyst Rodrigo Catril.

"We think the (Federal Reserve's) minutes are unlikely to be market moving given recent soft core inflation print," he said.

Global markets are becoming more confident that the US Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates further.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was down 1.10 percent at 2,749.5 yen, Sony Group was off 0.66 percent at 12,845 yen, and trading house Itochu was down 3.90 percent at 5,910 yen.

SoftBank Group was up 0.50 percent at 6,191 yen.

Nippon Yusen was up 1.83 percent at 3,839 yen, after it dipped 0.74 percent in the previous session following news that a car carrier it operates was seized in the Red Sea.