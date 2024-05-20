Tokyo Shares Trend Higher In Early Trade
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 06:57 PM
Tokyo stocks firmed on Monday as investors cheered the Dow's rise above 40,000 last week, while digesting falls of US tech shares
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Tokyo stocks firmed on Monday as investors cheered the Dow's rise above 40,000 last week, while digesting falls of US tech shares.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.38 percent, or 145.49 points, to 38,932.87 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.51 percent, or 14.01 points, to 2,759.63.
While market-moving headlines were scarce, the Dow's gain "certainly is reflective of the bull run in US equities seen since late 2023 and the latest broadening out given resilient earnings and prospects for rate cuts", said Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank.
Tokyo investors were for now expected to keep their hands largely out of the market until Wednesday, when US semiconductor firm Nvidia releases its earnings, brokerage house Monex said.
Before then, "the market is expected to remain without a sense of direction", with Tokyo trading likely range-bound after US shares ended mixed last week, Monex said.
The dollar stood at 155.82 yen, little changed from 155.71 yen on Friday in New York.
Heavily weighted Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 0.80 percent to 41,340 yen.
Energy developer Inpex added 2.74 percent to 2,421.5 yen, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 0.55 percent to 1,562 yen.
But many tech-related and semiconductor shares came under pressure. Sony Group fell 0.08 percent to 13,090 yen and Tokyo Electron fell 0.30 percent to 35,980 yen.
