Tokyo Stock Exchange Sets Up Independent Panel To Probe Recent System Glitch - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 03:21 PM

The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Monday that it had established a panel of experts to probe the system glitch that led to an unprecedented suspension of the bourse's activities last week, the Kyodo news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Monday that it had established a panel of experts to probe the system glitch that led to an unprecedented suspension of the bourse's activities last week, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The glitch hit the Tokyo Stock Exchange soon after the start of trading on Thursday. As a result, the Nikkei index, which reflects the stock prices of Japan's 225 leading companies, as well as the Topix index, which shows the stock prices of companies in the prestigious first section, failed to show their stock prices.

The bourse resumed trading the next day.

According to the media outlet, the panel will not only investigate the glitch but also prepare a set of measures to prevent the recurrence of such technical incidents in the future.

The Fujitsu tech company � the developer of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's trading system � is still looking into the causes of Japan's worst-ever outage that paralyzed the bourse.

Related Topics

Company Japan Tokyo Stock Exchange Media

