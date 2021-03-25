UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Advance In Morning As Oversold Shares Snapped Up 25 March 2021

25th March 2021

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks advanced Thursday morning as investors snapped up issues oversold following the benchmark Nikkei stock index's four-day losing streak and slump to a seven-week low a day earlier.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 303.

75 points, or 1.07 percent, from Wednesday to 28,709.27.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 25.57 points, or 1.33 percent, at 1,954.15.

Mining, nonferrous metal, and iron and steel-linked issues comprised those that advanced the most by the morning break.

