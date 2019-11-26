Tokyo stocks advance in morning on hopes for China-U.S. trade talks, weak yen

Tokyo stocks advanced Tuesday morning on rising optimism for the progress of trade talks between China and the United States, with sentiment also underpinned by a comparatively weak yen versus the U.S. dollar, which help lift exporters

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks advanced Tuesday morning on rising optimism for the progress of trade talks between China and the United States, with sentiment also underpinned by a comparatively weak Yen versus the U.S. Dollar, which help lift exporters.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 138.93 points, or 0.60 percent, from Monday to 23,431.74.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 7.85 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,710.81.

Electric appliance, iron and steel, and nonferrous metal-linked issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break.