TOKYO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei hitting its highest intraday level in over 30 years, as record-high closes on Wall Street overnight on increased hopes for U.S. stimulus bolstered investor sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 475.37 points, or 1.

73 percent, from Thursday to 27,965.50, having hit 27,981.51, its highest intraday level since Aug. 16, 1990.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, rose 18.23 points, or 1.00 percent, at 1,844.53.

Rubber product, pulp and paper, and nonferrous metal-oriented issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break.