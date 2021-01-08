UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Advance In Morning On Wall Street's Record Closing Highs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:09 PM

Tokyo stocks advance in morning on Wall Street's record closing highs

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei hitting its highest intraday level in over 30 years, as record-high closes on Wall Street overnight on increased hopes for U.S. stimulus bolstered investor sentiment

TOKYO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei hitting its highest intraday level in over 30 years, as record-high closes on Wall Street overnight on increased hopes for U.S. stimulus bolstered investor sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 475.37 points, or 1.

73 percent, from Thursday to 27,965.50, having hit 27,981.51, its highest intraday level since Aug. 16, 1990.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, rose 18.23 points, or 1.00 percent, at 1,844.53.

Rubber product, pulp and paper, and nonferrous metal-oriented issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo Tokyo Stock Exchange Stocks All From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan wishes birthday to her photographer, f ..

2 minutes ago

Sports deptt sends four sports schemes proposal to ..

33 seconds ago

UN Secretary General Appoints German Diplomat Pert ..

1 minute ago

18 deaths, 676 new cases of COVID-19 reported in P ..

1 minute ago

COAS conferred Bahrian Order for contributions tow ..

1 minute ago

Beijing reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.