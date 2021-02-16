(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks were higher Tuesday morning, with investors' risk appetite improving on the Yen's comparatively soft tone versus the U.S. Dollar as well as hopes for hefty stimulus measures to be implemented in the United States to tackle the coronavirus' economic impact.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 480.04 points, or 1.60 percent, from Monday to 30,564.19, marking its highest intraday level since Aug. 2, 1990.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 17.38 points, or 0.89 percent, at 1,971.32.

Bank, mining and marine transportation issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break.