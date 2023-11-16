Tokyo stocks choppy after strong gains

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Thursday in choppy trade following strong gains on the back of rallies on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.09 percent, or 31.35 points, to 33,488.35, in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.12 percent, or 2.80 points, to 2,376.02.

The Dollar fetched 151.25 yen, against 151.37 Yen on Wednesday in New York.

In Japan, the market opened lower "in response to significant rallies the previous day", Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

The Nikkei soon recovered to positive territory, following US gains, before turning lower and then higher again.

Data showed Wednesday that US retail sales fell 0.

1 percent in October from the prior month, while wholesale prices declined by 0.5 percent last month from September.

Wednesday's data follows the release a day earlier of a consumer price report that showed an ebbing in household prices, which added to confidence that the Fed will not raise interest rates further to counter inflation.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota added 1.20 percent to 2,894.5 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 0.70 percent to 37,160 yen.

Nissan surged 3.12 percent to 611 yen, after its French partner Renault held an investors' day for its new electric vehicle subsidiary Ampere, hoping to win over investment with slashed costs and an electric car costing less than 20,000 Euros ($21,600).