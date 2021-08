Tokyo, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo shares closed lower on Tuesday after Wall Street ended mostly down on the latest disappointing manufacturing sector data.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.50 percent, or 139.19 points, to close at 27,641.83, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.46 percent, or 8.91 points, to 1,931.14.