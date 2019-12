Tokyo stocks close down after falls in US

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors locked in profits following declines in American shares, which came under pressure from weak US data and trade worries

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors locked in profits following declines in American shares, which came under pressure from weak US data and trade worries.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.64 percent, or 149.69 points, to 23,379.81, while the broader Topix index was down 0.45 percent, or 7.76 points, at 1,706.73.