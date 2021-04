(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks erased early gains and closed lower on Monday in sluggish trade, as investors were sidelined ahead of Japan's corporate results season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.77 percent, or 229.33 points, to 29,538.73 while the broader Topix index lost 0.25 percent, or 4.88 points, to 1,954.59.