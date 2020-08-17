UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Down As GDP Shows Record Fall

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo stocks close down as GDP shows record fall

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares closed lower Monday on profit-taking after official data showed the Japanese economy experienced a record quarterly contraction in the three months to June.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.83 percent, or 192.61 points, to 23,096.75, snapping a four-day winning streak.

The broader Topix index eased 0.84 percent, or 13.56 points, to 1,609.82.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo June

Recent Stories

Dubai's trade in medical sterilizers grows 23% to ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Gabonese President on Ind ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE a torch-bearer of youth empowerment

56 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.65 million, d ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Indonesian President on In ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.