Tokyo stocks close down as GDP shows record fall

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares closed lower Monday on profit-taking after official data showed the Japanese economy experienced a record quarterly contraction in the three months to June.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.83 percent, or 192.61 points, to 23,096.75, snapping a four-day winning streak.

The broader Topix index eased 0.84 percent, or 13.56 points, to 1,609.82.