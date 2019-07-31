UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Down As US-China Trade War Weighs

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday with investors discouraged by US President Donald Trump's negative tweets on China as the world's two biggest economies resumed trade talks

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday with investors discouraged by US President Donald Trump's negative tweets on China as the world's two biggest economies resumed trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.86 percent, or 187.78 points, to 21,521.53 while the broader Topix index was down 0.66 percent, or 10.44 points, at 1,565.14.

