Tokyo Stocks Close Down For Third Straight Session

Tue 06th August 2019

Tokyo stocks close down for third straight session

Tokyo, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks fell for a third consecutive session Tuesday in volatile trade, plunging nearly three percent at one point over US-China trade war worries but paring losses later in the session.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.65 percent, or 134.98 points, to close at 20,585.31 while the broader Topix index was down 0.44 percent, or 6.65 points, at 1,499.23.

