Tokyo stocks close down on concerns over US-China row

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks fell Thursday on profit-taking as US President Donald Trump's decision to sign a bill supporting Hong Kong's rights cast doubts over the US-China trade deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.12 percent, or 28.63 points, to close at 23,409.14, snapping a four-day winning streak. The broader Topix index declined 0.17 percent, or 2.92 points, to 1,708.06.