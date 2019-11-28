UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Down On Concerns Over US-China Row

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close down on concerns over US-China row

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday on profit-taking as US President Donald Trump's decision to sign a bill supporting Hong Kong's rights cast doubts over the US-China trade deal

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks fell Thursday on profit-taking as US President Donald Trump's decision to sign a bill supporting Hong Kong's rights cast doubts over the US-China trade deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.12 percent, or 28.63 points, to close at 23,409.14, snapping a four-day winning streak. The broader Topix index declined 0.17 percent, or 2.92 points, to 1,708.06.

