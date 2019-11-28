UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Down On Concerns Over US-China Row

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 12:11 PM

Tokyo stocks close down on concerns over US-China row

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday on profit-taking as Donald Trump's decision to sign a bill supporting Hong Kong's rights cast doubts over the US-China trade deal

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks fell Thursday on profit-taking as Donald Trump's decision to sign a bill supporting Hong Kong's rights cast doubts over the US-China trade deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.12 percent, or 28.63 points, to close at 23,409.14, snapping a four-day winning streak. The broader Topix index declined 0.17 percent, or 2.92 points, to 1,708.06.

Japanese shares opened higher, tracking another record lead from New York in response to better-than-expected US economic growth data.

But profit-taking emerged as China threatened to retaliate after Trump signed legislation supporting Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters, just as the world's top two economies edge towards a trade truce.

"Investors locked in profits as sentiment was dampened by Trump's decision to sign the legislation," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"Many investors were on the sidelines as fresh news on the US-China issue are unlikely to come for now due to a US holiday," Horiuchi told AFP.

The Dollar fetched 109.47 Yen in Asia afternoon trade against 109.55 yen in New York.

In Tokyo, China-related stocks fell. Construction machine maker Komatsu lost 0.92 percent to 2,566 yen with electric parts maker Rohm down 0.21 percent at 9,280 yen.

Japan Display plunged 4.22 percent to 68 yen after the firm said it had started an investigation into alleged improper accounting.

Panasonic jumped 2.82 percent to 1,009 yen after a report said it plans to sell its loss-making chip business to a Taiwanese company.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Dollar China Threatened Company Trump Hong Kong Tokyo Lead New York Stocks From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Iran demands Iraqi action against 'aggressors' ove ..

2 minutes ago

Two protesters shot dead in south Iraq: medics, se ..

2 minutes ago

Brooks half-century as West Indies lead smog-hit A ..

2 minutes ago

Peas and beans: Can they improve heart health?

2 minutes ago

Osteoporosis: Could selenium reduce risk?

14 minutes ago

Rapamycin has anti-aging effect on human skin

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.