Tokyo stocks close down on fresh virus worries

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday on profit-taking as sentiment worsened after rallies fizzled on Wall Street due to fresh worries over the coronavirus and renewed US-China tensions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.87 percent, or 197.73 points, at 22,587.01, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.50 percent, or 7.87 points, to 1,565.15.