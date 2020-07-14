UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Down On Fresh Virus Worries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close down on fresh virus worries

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday on profit-taking as sentiment worsened after rallies fizzled on Wall Street due to fresh worries over the coronavirus and renewed US-China tensions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.87 percent, or 197.73 points, at 22,587.01, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.50 percent, or 7.87 points, to 1,565.15.

