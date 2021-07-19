Tokyo stocks close down on Olympics-shortened week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday as growing Covid-19 infections in Asia, including Japan, weighed on the market, with trading cut to three business days this week due to Olympics-linked holidays.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.25 percent, or 350.34 points, to 27,652.74, closing down for a fourth straight session.

The broader Topix index lost 1.30 percent, or 25.06 points, to 1,907.13.