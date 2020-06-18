UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Down On Virus Worries, Higher Yen

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 12:25 PM

Tokyo stocks close down on virus worries, higher yen

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections and a stronger yen weighed on the market

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections and a stronger Yen weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.45 percent, or 100.30 points, to 22,355.46, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.25 percent, or 4.00 points, to 1,583.09.

"It hard to buy shares as concerns over a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak are growing globally," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

In New York, the Dow and S&P 500 both fell Wednesday as markets monitored increased coronavirus cases amid worries that US stocks are overvalued.

A stronger yen against the Dollar also discouraged investors from buying shares, brokers said.

"The current level of the yen is still acceptable but a further gain would be a problem," Horiuchi told AFP.

The dollar fetched 106.89 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 106.97 yen in New York and 107.28 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, automakers were among losers, with Toyota down 0.82 percent at 6,887 yen and Nissan down 1.72 percent at 422.7 yen.

Suzuki plunged 2.23 percent to 3,667 yen after it announced plans to recall some 970,000 minicars due to defective parts.

Airlines were also lower, with Japan Airlines dropping 2.75 percent to 2,084 yen and ANA Holdings dipping 0.88 percent to 2,620 yen.

Nintendo jumped 2.81 percent at 50,110 yen after it and group firm Pokemon Co. announced several new games and apps in the critter-collecting Pokemon series.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo Buy New York Japan Stocks Market From Nissan Toyota Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa plans to start 'Cuisine Museum' to serve ..

5 minutes ago

Twenty-Three Egyptian Workers Tortured in Libya Re ..

5 minutes ago

China Begins Review of Controversial National Secu ..

5 minutes ago

The HUAWEI Y Series Revolutionizes the Entry-level ..

25 minutes ago

Four civilians martyred in Indian ceasefire violat ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 3,039 deaths with 160118 cases of ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.