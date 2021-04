Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed flat on Monday as concerns over the spread of coronavirus variants offset buying sentiment backed by gains in the tech sector.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.01 percent, or 2.00 points, to 29,685.37, but the broader Topix index slipped 0.22 percent, or 4.31 points, to 1,956.56.