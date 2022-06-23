UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Flat

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Tokyo stocks close flat

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed flat on Thursday as investors eyed signs of growing economic activity in Japan after the easing of pandemic restrictions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.08 percent, or 21.70 points, at 26,171.25, while the broader Topix index was down 0.05 percent, or 0.91 points, at 1,851.74.

Although the Tokyo market started with gains led by blue-chip exporters, market sentiment "lacked the appetite for further active buying", said Mamiko Katayama, a Daiwa Securities strategist.

"Worries over a potential recession prompted by monetary tightening policies overseas, including in the United States and Europe" weighed on share prices, she said.

However, "expectations that Japanese economic activities will resume further are supporting" some stocks, especially domestic-demand oriented shares.

The Dollar fetched 135.81 yen, against 136.22 Yen in New York on Wednesday.

Toshiba ended up 3.54 percent at 5,696 yen after a report said at least one of the bidders for the company may offer up to 7,000 yen per share.

Toyota was down 1.37 percent at 2,126.5 yen, Sony Group was off 1.10 percent at 11,245 yen and Nintendo fell 0.76 percent to 57,240 yen.

Pharmaceutical company Shionogi dropped 5.57 percent to 6,408 yen after a report said a health ministry expert panel thinks it could take some time to approve its Covid-19 pill.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Europe Company Tokyo New York Japan United States May Stocks Market Share

Recent Stories

Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonweal ..

Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonwealth Heads of Govt meeting in Rw ..

39 minutes ago
 ECC allows over Rs3b for permanent settlement of I ..

ECC allows over Rs3b for permanent settlement of IIO&JK refugees

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd June 2022

3 hours ago
 Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona death ..

Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona death

12 hours ago
 UN requests $15 mln for 'immediate needs' in quake ..

UN requests $15 mln for 'immediate needs' in quake-hit Afghanistan; Pakistan con ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.