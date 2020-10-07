Tokyo stocks close flat after US stimulus talks stall

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed flat on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump postponed talks on a new stimulus plan, while investors reacted positively to Japanese government subsidies for the travel and leisure sectors.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.05 percent, or 10.91 points, to end at 23,422.82, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.04 percent, or 0.72 points, to 1,646.47.

