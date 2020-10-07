UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Flat After US Stimulus Talks Stall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Tokyo stocks close flat after US stimulus talks stall

Tokyo, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed flat on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump postponed talks on a new stimulus plan, while investors reacted positively to Japanese government subsidies for the travel and leisure sectors.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.05 percent, or 10.91 points, to end at 23,422.82, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.04 percent, or 0.72 points, to 1,646.47.

nf/kaf/fox

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Trump Tokyo Stocks Government

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE, a blissed-out haven for all

16 minutes ago

Rohail Nazir and Asif Ali guide Northern to 10th c ..

22 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 35.56 million, deat ..

46 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 October 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Middle East entered a new era towards security and ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.