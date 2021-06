(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed flat on Thursday in cautious trade as late profit-taking erased early gains.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up by just 0.34 points to 28,875.23, but the broader Topix index edged down 0.10 percent, or 2.04 points, to 1,947.10.

