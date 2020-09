Tokyo, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday, tracking rallies on Wall Street spurred by improving US manufacturing data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.47 percent or 109.08 points to end at 23,247.15, while the broader Topix index rose 0.47 percent or 7.59 points to 1,623.40.