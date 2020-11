Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Thursday as investors bought back major shares, shaking off worries over the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which opened lower, gained 0.91 percent, or 240.45 points, to end at 26,537.31, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.60 percent, or 10.58 points, to 1,778.25.

