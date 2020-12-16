UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:50 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street with eyes on the US Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.26 percent or 69.56 points at 26,757.40, while the broader Topix index was up 0.27 percent or 4.78 points at 1,786.83 at the close.

kh/kaf/rbu

