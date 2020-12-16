Tokyo stocks close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street with eyes on the US Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.26 percent or 69.56 points at 26,757.40, while the broader Topix index was up 0.27 percent or 4.78 points at 1,786.83 at the close.

kh/kaf/rbu