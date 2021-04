Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday on bargain-hunting ahead of Japan's Golden Week holiday period, with investors' eyes also on corporate earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.21 percent or 62.08 points at 29,053.97 while the broader Topix index ended up 0.29 percent or 5.51 points at 1,909.06.