Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday after mixed trade, with investor eyes on expected approval of Covid-19 vaccines in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.19 percent or 53.80 points at 28,098.25 while the broader Topix index gained 0.04 percent or 0.48 points to close at 1,895.92.