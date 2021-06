(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday as bargain-hunting purchases overwhelmed worries over US inflation and the pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.46 percent, or 131.80 points, at 28,946.14, while the broader Topix index was up 0.84 percent, or 16.15 points, at 1,942.33 at the close.

