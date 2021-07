Tokyo, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher Tuesday on bargain-hunting, but investors remained cautious with virus cases rising as the Olympics approach.

The Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.16 percent, or 45.02 points, to 28,643.21 while the broader Topix index rose 0.28 percent, or 5.51 points, to 1,954.50.

