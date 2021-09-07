Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo stocks closed higher Tuesday, with investors cheered by hopes of fresh stimulus measures under a new Japanese prime minister

Tokyo, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Tuesday, with investors cheered by hopes of fresh stimulus measures under a new Japanese prime minister.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.86 percent, or 256.25 points, at 29,916.14, while the broader Topix index climbed 1.09 percent, or 22.16 points, to 2,063.38.