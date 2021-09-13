UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday on bargain-hunting, recovering from early losses, with investors eyeing key economic data due this week in the United States and China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.22 percent, or 65.53 points, to end at 30,447.37, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.29 percent, or 6.06 points, to 2,097.71.

