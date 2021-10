Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, boosted by gains in Chinese shares as investors picked up bargains.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index shed earlier losses to end up 1.60 percent, or 449.26 points, to 28,498.20 Yen. The broader Topix index rose 1.77 percent, or 34.73 points, to 1,996.58.