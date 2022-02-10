Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday following Wall Street rallies, with the market's focus shifting to key US inflation data out later in the day

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.42 percent, or 116.21 points, to 27,696.08 while the broader Topix index added 0.53 percent, or 10.39 points, to end at 1,962.61.