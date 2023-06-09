UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo shares closed higher Friday, tracking Wall Street gains reflecting optimism on the US economy and expectations that the Fed will not hike interest rates next week

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):Tokyo shares closed higher Friday, tracking Wall Street gains reflecting optimism on the US economy and expectations that the Fed will not hike interest rates next week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 1.97 percent, or 623.90 points, to end at 32,265.17, while the broader Topix index rose 1.50 percent, or 32.82 points, to 2,224.32.

"The Japanese market started with gains backed by rallies on Wall Street," Daiwa Securities said in a commentary, adding that foreign investors were actively buying Tokyo shares.

Investors cheered after fresh US data showed first-time claims for unemployment benefits rose modestly to 261,000 last week, the highest level for more than a year and a half.

Global investors will now look to major central bank meetings next week, including the US Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan, as well as a barrage of US data including inflation.

Many analysts believe the Bank of Japan will maintain its current easy money policy, but they will be looking for any hint of possible changes in the long run.

The dollar fetched 139.34 yen in Asian trade, against 138.89 yen in New York late Thursday.

Among major shares, Nintendo added 1.92 percent to 6,098 yen, Toyota rose 1.36 percent to 2,051.5 yen, and heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo fashion brand, jumped 4.60 percent to 35,280 yen.

Pharmaceuticals also rallied, with Daiichi Sankyo climbing 3.57 percent to 4,909 yen, and Takeda Pharmaceutical advancing 1.25 percent to 4,537 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Japan Money Market Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre hosts a delegation ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre hosts a delegation from the French Institut Paste ..

5 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar presents Rs14.4tr budget in NA today

Ishaq Dar presents Rs14.4tr budget in NA today

28 minutes ago
 UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of CO ..

UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of COP28

36 minutes ago
 World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Devel ..

World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Lahore and ..

36 minutes ago
 West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions t ..

West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions trophy

40 minutes ago
 Russia's Balance Payments' Surplus Down to $22.8Bl ..

Russia's Balance Payments' Surplus Down to $22.8Bln in January-May - Central Ban ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.