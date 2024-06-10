Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as the yen fell further against the dollar, helping support market sentiment

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as the yen fell further against the dollar, helping support market sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.92 percent, or 354.23 points, to 39,038.16, while the broader Topix index advanced one percent, or 27.46 points, to 2,782.49.

"Despite the unimpressive performance of the main US indices, a cheaper yen against the dollar worked as a tailwind for Japanese shares," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

A weaker Japanese currency helps exporters as it inflates their repatriated profits.

"Speculation about the Bank of Japan's meeting (later this week) pushed up Japanese long-term yields," prompting the purchase of banking shares, IwaiCosmo added.

The central bank will hold a two-day monetary policy meeting through Friday, with some analysts speculating that it may reduce the scale of its bond-buying programme, part of its maverick monetary easing policies.

The dollar stood at 157.04 yen, up from 155.59 yen in New York overnight.

Megabanks were higher in Tokyo, with Mizuho Financial Group climbing 1.25 percent to 3,147 yen, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial adding 1.66 percent to 1,650 yen, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial advancing 1.77 percent to 10,365 yen.

Toyota gained 1.65 percent to 3,272 yen. Panasonic added 1.65 percent to 1,358 yen.

Hitachi jumped 4.89 percent to 17,150 yen after a weekend report by the Nikkei business newspaper said that the firm plans to train 50,000 employees in generative artificial intelligence.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Japan May Stocks Market From Toyota Mitsubishi

Recent Stories

RugbyU: England squad for tour of Japan and New Ze ..

RugbyU: England squad for tour of Japan and New Zealand

6 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari directs payment of comp ..

President Asif Ali Zardari directs payment of compensation to 1500 affectees of ..

6 minutes ago
 CPEC cooperation to focus on industry, agriculture ..

CPEC cooperation to focus on industry, agriculture, IT in next phase: Ahsan Iqba ..

7 minutes ago
 Minister Salik attends symposium on Saudi Arabia's ..

Minister Salik attends symposium on Saudi Arabia's Hajj arrangements

10 minutes ago
 Body recovered in Multan

Body recovered in Multan

10 minutes ago
 Women export display centre to be set up at Faisal ..

Women export display centre to be set up at Faisalabad: FWCCI president

16 minutes ago
Search operation conducted in Lalazar

Search operation conducted in Lalazar

11 minutes ago
 RPO holds open court

RPO holds open court

6 minutes ago
 Son arrested for torturing mother

Son arrested for torturing mother

6 minutes ago
 Safety, emergency plans for Eidul Azha, floods rev ..

Safety, emergency plans for Eidul Azha, floods reviewed

6 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi cal ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi calls on Federal Minister

6 minutes ago
 Food department cracks down on price violators

Food department cracks down on price violators

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business