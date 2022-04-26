UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher 26th Apr, 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 12:34 PM

Tokyo stocks close higher 26th Apr, 2022

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, extending gains on Wall Street while investors kept a cautious eye on Chinese shares

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, extending gains on Wall Street while investors kept a cautious eye on Chinese shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.41 percent, or 109.33 points, to 26,700.11, while the broader Topix index firmed 0.11 percent, or 1.99 points, to 1,878.51.

The Dollar fetched 127.91 yen, off from 128.15 Yen on Monday in New York.

As the session opened, the Nikkei "tracked gains on Wall Street and rebounded", Okasan Online Securities said.

After brief falls, the Tokyo stocks picked up again with the market heartened by an upward trend in US stock futures, the brokerage said.

Lockdowns in China however fanned fears of an economic slowdown.

"Rising concerns over China's economic slowdown are putting a damper on demand for oil, which in turn has weakened inflation, however briefly," Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, told AFP.

"This is why US stocks rose last night," he said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group jumped 4.12 percent to 5,195 yen, Sony Group inched down 0.31 percent to 11,070 yen and Toyota gave up 0.45 percent to 2,180 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 0.29 percent to 61,240 yen and Toshiba gained 0.47 percent to 5,342 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Oil Tokyo New York Stocks Market From Toyota

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa Eid Bazaar attracting people

Lok Virsa Eid Bazaar attracting people

28 seconds ago
 Launch of upcoming Tourism Brand Pakistan to serve ..

Launch of upcoming Tourism Brand Pakistan to serve as a milestone

2 minutes ago
 Russian Interior Ministry Designates Pussy Riot Ac ..

Russian Interior Ministry Designates Pussy Riot Activist Alyokhina as Wanted

2 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges economic support to people of occup ..

Pakistan urges economic support to people of occupied Palestine, Kashmir

2 minutes ago
 Transnistrian Interior Ministry Reports 2 Blasts i ..

Transnistrian Interior Ministry Reports 2 Blasts in Maiac Town of Grigoriopol Di ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.