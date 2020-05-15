UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:14 PM

Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday with investors heartened by rallies in US shares and the yen's stability against the dollar

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday with investors heartened by rallies in US shares and the Yen's stability against the Dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.62 percent, or 122.69 points, to 20,037.47, while the broader Topix index gained 0.50 percent, or 7.22 points, to 1,453.77.

