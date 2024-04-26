Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher After BoJ Holds Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 06:32 PM

Tokyo stocks close higher after BoJ holds rates

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday after the Bank of Japan kept its key interest rate unchanged

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday after the Bank of Japan kept its key interest rate unchanged.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.81 percent, or 306.28 points, to 37,934.76 while the broader Topix index added 0.86 percent, or 22.95 points, to 2,686.48.

During trading hours on Friday, the Bank of Japan said it had kept its ultra-low interest rates unchanged after a two-day policy meeting.

The bank also stopped short of signalling another hike, pushing the yen to a fresh 34-year low.

The dollar bought 156.22 yen at one point on Friday, before easing to 156.01 yen in late Tokyo hours. The greenback changed hands below levels of 156 yen before the BoJ decision.

"As there was no policy change by the BoJ, investors were relieved," Ichiro Asai, senior strategist at SBI Securities, told AFP.

"Before the BoJ decision, investors were cautious as some reports had suggested that the Bank could tweak its policy by shrinking the size of government bond purchases," he added.

The BoJ has been a global outlier in sticking to an ultra-loose policy while other central banks pushed rates up as they fought against surging inflation -- causing a wide differential that saw investors push into other currencies.

"A cheaper yen is good for Japanese exporters but not good for companies which face rising import costs and that rely on domestic demand," Asai said.

Investors were awaiting BoJ governor Kazuo Ueda's press conference after the closing bell, in which "he may comment on forex", he added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Daiichi Sankyo jumped 5.12 percent to 5,010 yen after the drugmaker announced a share buyback and an increase in dividend payments.

SoftBank Group added 2.35 percent to 7,782 yen, and oil retailer Idemitsu Kosan rose 2.49 percent to 1,048 yen.

Honda closed up 0.26 percent to 1,750 yen after it announced an investment in Canada worth Can$15 billion (US$11 billion) for a new EV battery and vehicle assembly plant.

Its bigger rival Toyota, which announced a new investment of $1.4 billion in its Indiana plant in the United States, added 0.37 percent to 3,510 yen. Nissan ended up 0.42 percent at 549 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Governor Import Dollar Canada Oil Vehicle Bank Honda Tokyo Japan United States May Stocks Government Nissan Toyota Share Billion

Recent Stories

SIU arrests robbery gang targeting bank customers

SIU arrests robbery gang targeting bank customers

30 minutes ago
 Asia Cricket Week from April 28

Asia Cricket Week from April 28

30 minutes ago
 PSA World C'ships in May

PSA World C'ships in May

30 minutes ago
 Food Safety Authority raids hospitals' canteen acr ..

Food Safety Authority raids hospitals' canteen across KP

30 minutes ago
 US Fed's favored inflation measure accelerates in ..

US Fed's favored inflation measure accelerates in March

30 minutes ago
 Kenya flood death toll since March climbs to 70: g ..

Kenya flood death toll since March climbs to 70: govt

30 minutes ago
Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee to organize 2nd training ..

Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee to organize 2nd training session for pilgrims in Abbot ..

38 minutes ago
 Defence Minister leads Pakistan's delegation to Ka ..

Defence Minister leads Pakistan's delegation to Kazakhstan SCO moot

38 minutes ago
 PRCS Chairman, Moroccan envoy discuss humanitarian ..

PRCS Chairman, Moroccan envoy discuss humanitarian relations

35 minutes ago
 50pc cut in subsidy of BRT service likely: CM’s ..

50pc cut in subsidy of BRT service likely: CM’s aide

35 minutes ago
 Russia striking Ukraine railways to 'paralyse' arm ..

Russia striking Ukraine railways to 'paralyse' army cargo: Ukraine source

35 minutes ago
 Cop, suspected outlaw injured in police encounter

Cop, suspected outlaw injured in police encounter

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business